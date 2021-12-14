BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAESY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,086,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

