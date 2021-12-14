$0.25 EPS Expected for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.36. HealthEquity posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

HQY opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -587.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.80.

In other HealthEquity news, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $258,806.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $536,630.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,129 shares of company stock worth $1,411,276. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

