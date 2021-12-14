Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GLPEY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galp Energia, SGPS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Shares of GLPEY stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 0.89. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.