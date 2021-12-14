Global Helium Ord Shs (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global Helium Ord Shs (OTCMKTS:HECOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, an increase of 224.0% from the November 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 767,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HECOF opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Global Helium has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.49.

