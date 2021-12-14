First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 230.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:FDEU opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.86.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%.
About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
