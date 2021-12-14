First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 230.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:FDEU opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $163,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $370,000.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

