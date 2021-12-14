Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €110.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €110.00 ($123.60) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RHM. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($133.71) price target on Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($93.26) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($130.34) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rheinmetall currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €113.00 ($126.97).

RHM opened at €80.62 ($90.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €84.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €83.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €74.00 ($83.15) and a 1 year high of €93.80 ($105.39). The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

