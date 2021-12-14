Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Short Interest Up 240.0% in November

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elementis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Shares of EMNSF stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. Elementis has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.24.

Elementis Plc is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment deals with the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for anti-perspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers.

