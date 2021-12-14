B&D White Capital Company LLC Acquires Shares of 360 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $1,521,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 207.3% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,916.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,882.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,725.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

