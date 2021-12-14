OLD National Bancorp IN Has $429,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in eBay were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in eBay by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $104,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,252,304. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.23 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.