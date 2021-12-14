Investors Research Corp Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 40.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 112.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 45.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 33.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.36.

WDC opened at $55.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.42.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.