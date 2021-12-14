Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 45 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $625,747,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $351,163,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $377,027,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 54.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,627,000 after acquiring an additional 532,775 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $715.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.00.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,087,698 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $684.97 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $465.50 and a one year high of $719.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $612.11 and a 200 day moving average of $614.49. The company has a market capitalization of $96.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.