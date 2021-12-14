MoonSwap (MOON) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $125,889.00

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $125,889.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.49 or 0.00316367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007443 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000484 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 33,094,207 coins and its circulating supply is 33,073,902 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

