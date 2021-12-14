Myriad (XMY) Achieves Market Cap of $2.48 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. One Myriad coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Myriad has traded 36.6% lower against the US dollar. Myriad has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $7,061.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000168 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00009260 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Myriad

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,809,910,000 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

