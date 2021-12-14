ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $100.89 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.94. The firm has a market cap of $276.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

