Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $20,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in KLA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,273 shares of company stock worth $3,273,660 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $389.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.65.

KLAC stock opened at $399.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $252.02 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.42.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

