AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZN. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.55. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.21. The company has a market cap of $169.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

