Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OPRA stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $819.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.12. Opera has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $13.93.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Opera by 45.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 72,010 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Opera by 8.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Opera by 14.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 195,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 23,976 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Opera by 17.5% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 127,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Opera by 1,551.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 106,882 shares in the last quarter. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opera

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

