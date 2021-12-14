Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $98.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.
Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $90.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.25. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $94.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,317,000 after acquiring an additional 29,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,466,000 after acquiring an additional 61,393 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,915,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,531,000 after acquiring an additional 121,170 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,871,000 after acquiring an additional 493,034 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Arena Pharmaceuticals
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.
Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.