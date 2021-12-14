Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $98.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $90.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.25. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $94.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,317,000 after acquiring an additional 29,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,466,000 after acquiring an additional 61,393 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,915,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,531,000 after acquiring an additional 121,170 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,871,000 after acquiring an additional 493,034 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

