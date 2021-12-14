Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) PT Raised to $56.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $54.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 92.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GBT. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

GBT stock opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

