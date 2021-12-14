Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.14.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

