Edge Capital Group LLC Makes New $561,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOOV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 123.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $108,000.

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $147.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $120.57 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.05.

