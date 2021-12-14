Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $12,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DGX opened at $163.26 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $164.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

DGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.55.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

