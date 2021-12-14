Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 290 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 13.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after acquiring an additional 390,612 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth $4,079,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth $2,452,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.37.

Shares of PKI opened at $187.42 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $192.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.99 and its 200-day moving average is $171.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.07.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.79%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

