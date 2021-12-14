Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $9,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $53.43 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.83.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

