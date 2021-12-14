NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Position Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 11,519 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of NetApp worth $67,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in NetApp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,391 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 208,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $18,674,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $87.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $94.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

In other NetApp news, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $187,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,616 shares of company stock worth $2,511,288. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

