Analysts Expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.07). FOX posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 106.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOXA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in FOX by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,044,000 after buying an additional 5,050,236 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in FOX by 98.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,338,000 after buying an additional 4,335,010 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in FOX by 78.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,329,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,554,000 after buying an additional 1,467,409 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FOX by 1,315.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,535,000 after buying an additional 1,425,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in FOX by 20,059.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,566,000 after buying an additional 1,304,057 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $36.31 on Friday. FOX has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

