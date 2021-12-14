Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 1.16% of Volta Inc – Class A at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTA. HBK Investments L P boosted its position in Volta Inc – Class A by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 100,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 46,218 shares during the period. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the 2nd quarter worth $3,595,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Volta Inc – Class A by 2,571.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 376,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 362,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in Volta Inc – Class A by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 277,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the 2nd quarter worth $800,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLTA. Roth Capital began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Volta Inc – Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of Volta Inc – Class A stock opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Volta Inc – Class A has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $18.33.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.38). Equities research analysts predict that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

