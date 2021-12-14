Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,123 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 10,344 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $471,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,833 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 927,311 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $133,375,000 after purchasing an additional 560,011 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 817,306 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $117,553,000 after acquiring an additional 466,130 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 310.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 614,342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after acquiring an additional 464,636 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $126.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.87 and a 200 day moving average of $138.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $1,276,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $136,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,514 shares of company stock worth $5,023,517 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.77.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

