Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTI opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.99.

Several analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

