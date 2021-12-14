Palladium Partners LLC Sells 60 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $377.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $408.03. The company has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $370.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.19.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

