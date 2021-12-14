Bank Hapoalim BM Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 57.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after buying an additional 100,487 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3,347.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 100,423 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1,124.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 23,903 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at about $678,000.

XPH stock opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

