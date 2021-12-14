Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Shares of Siltronic stock opened at $153.65 on Tuesday. Siltronic has a 52 week low of $152.57 and a 52 week high of $162.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.80.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $438.15 million for the quarter.

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.