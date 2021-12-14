Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Down 93.9% in November

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the November 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHZHY opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17. Shenzhou International Group has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $26.71.
Shenzhou International Group Company Profile
