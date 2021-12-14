Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Down 93.9% in November

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the November 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHZHY opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17. Shenzhou International Group has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $26.71.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

