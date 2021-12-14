Centene Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Centene in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley forecasts that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centene’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

Get Centene alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital started coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.

CNC stock opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.23. Centene has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $79.74. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $591,533.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Centene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Centene by 86.2% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.