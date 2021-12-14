Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the November 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SMPNY stock opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35. Sompo has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $24.15.

Get Sompo alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sompo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Sompo Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance, Domestic Life Insurance, Overseas Insurance, Nursing Care and Healthcare, and Others. The Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides underwriting of property and casualty insurance, investment, and related services.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.