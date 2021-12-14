Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 84,075 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 94.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,075 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.92% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $9,172,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 6,900.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 58.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 41,067 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,703,000.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

Shares of EWI opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.81.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.