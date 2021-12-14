Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Realty Income Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Realty Income in a report released on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on O. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

NYSE:O opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. Realty Income has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Realty Income by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.13%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

