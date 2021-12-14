Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $8.78 Million Stock Holdings in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 2.63% of Ellomay Capital worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELLO opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $392.21 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.22. Ellomay Capital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 26.98%.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. engages in investment in photovoltaic stations and private power stations. It operates through the following segments: Photovoltaic Power Plants, Dorad Energy Ltd., Anaerobic Digestion Plants, and Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant. The Photovoltaic Power Plants segment deals with the installations that convert sunlight into electrical energy.

