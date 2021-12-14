Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,014 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 185,521.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,940,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,256,000 after buying an additional 43,916,687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,378,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,461 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,241,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,286,000 after purchasing an additional 507,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,093,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average is $61.38. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $62.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.