Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $6.75 Million Position in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 836,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.05% of BrainsWay worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in BrainsWay by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in BrainsWay by 71.6% during the second quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 514,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 214,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in BrainsWay during the second quarter worth about $1,684,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in BrainsWay by 29.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWAY opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.97 million, a PE ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.15. BrainsWay Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BrainsWay Ltd. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BWAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

