J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:PNC opened at $196.21 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.03 and a 1-year high of $217.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.02 and a 200 day moving average of $194.95. The firm has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $774,811 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.