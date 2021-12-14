J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 138,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.85.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

