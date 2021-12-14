Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 8,815 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,815 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $9,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Generac by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Generac by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.90.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $345.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $432.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.50 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

