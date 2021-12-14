Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 697 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,820,000 after buying an additional 635,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after buying an additional 1,546,656 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after buying an additional 1,330,433 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after buying an additional 2,614,739 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,594,000 after buying an additional 987,960 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

NYSE MO opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.29. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.24%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

