Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $24,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ opened at $205.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.90 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,479 shares of company stock valued at $908,804. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.45.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.