Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 331,790 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 331,790 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.35% of Scientific Games worth $27,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 86.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SGMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.71 and a 200 day moving average of $72.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.94. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.