Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Makes New Investment in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,558,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.87% of N-able as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in N-able in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth approximately $4,219,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NABL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of N-able from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, N-able currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE NABL opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. N-able Inc has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that N-able Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

