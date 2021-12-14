Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Bought by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 74.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,230 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 50.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 28.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 3,078.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WAFD. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.43.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.90 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 28.15%. Washington Federal’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.33%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

