Washington Trust Bank Purchases 747 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 803.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.97. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

