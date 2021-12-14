Washington Trust Bank Takes $246,000 Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $67.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

